There is a good chance OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $7.43 in the prior trading day, OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) closed at $6.97, down -6.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2250470 shares were traded. OPAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 14, 2022, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On December 05, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 05, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Maurer Jonathan Gilbert bought 2,500 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 18,200 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Maurer Jonathan Gilbert bought 12,500 shares of OPAL for $97,000 on Dec 08. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 12,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.76 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Fogarty Kevin Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,065 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 105,118 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OPAL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAL has reached a high of $12.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 47.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 90.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.65M. Insiders hold about 38.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 178.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 64.76k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $612M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $612M and the low estimate is $612M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 115.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.