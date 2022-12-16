There Is Still Room For Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) closed the day trading at $1.21 up 6.14% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16732977 shares were traded. ITRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ITRM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Puttagunta Sailaja sold 3,365 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 4,442 led to the insider holds 4,969 shares of the business.

Ahrens Brenton Karl sold 7,246 shares of ITRM for $12,910 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Ahrens Brenton Karl, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 26,478 and left with 7,246 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITRM has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1719.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITRM traded about 51.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITRM traded about 33.86k shares per day. A total of 12.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ITRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 204.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 155.6k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.05 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3. EPS for the following year is -$5.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.4 and -$5.4.