There Is Still Room For Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) was $6.78 for the day, down -5.96% from the previous closing price of $7.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575214 shares were traded. KZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KZR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.20 and its Current Ratio is at 31.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 08, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On July 16, 2018, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Wells Fargo initiated its Outperform rating on July 16, 2018, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 3,612 shares for $8.82 per share. The transaction valued at 31,857 led to the insider holds 6,076,740 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of KZR for $251,957 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 6,080,352 shares after completing the transaction at $8.78 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, BERGER FRANKLIN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $14.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 295,400 and bolstered with 890,691 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $18.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.50.

Shares Statistics:

KZR traded an average of 866.83K shares per day over the past three months and 851.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 7.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.39% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.35.