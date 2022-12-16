There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB).

As of close of business last night, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.72, down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $8.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8349142 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NYCB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Lux Marshall bought 6,000 shares for $8.53 per share. The transaction valued at 51,180 led to the insider holds 12,000 shares of the business.

Lux Marshall bought 6,000 shares of NYCB for $51,780 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.63 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Rosenfeld Ronald A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $13.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 480,162 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $13.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NYCB traded 12.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 680.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.89M with a Short Ratio of 50.16M, compared to 49.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, NYCB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.20. The current Payout Ratio is 53.80% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $503.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $563.6M to a low estimate of $442M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322M, an estimated increase of 56.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.48M, an increase of 68.50% over than the figure of $56.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $506.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.