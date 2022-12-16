There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

In the latest session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed at $21.43 down -2.37% from its previous closing price of $21.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3276936 shares were traded. SIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.83.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Mick Gary bought 1,500 shares for $20.94 per share. The transaction valued at 31,411 led to the insider holds 52,175 shares of the business.

Mick Gary bought 4,500 shares of SIX for $95,236 on Dec 07. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 50,675 shares after completing the transaction at $21.16 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Mick Gary, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $22.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,386 and bolstered with 46,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIX has traded an average of 2.51M shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 83.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Shares short for SIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.79M, compared to 8.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.57% and a Short% of Float of 13.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $577.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $624.34M to a low estimate of $544.96M. As of the current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $587.07M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $296.39M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.05M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.