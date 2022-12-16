There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) closed the day trading at $67.12 down -0.34% from the previous closing price of $67.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2500977 shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WELL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 120.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $75.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 177.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 76.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $99.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WELL traded about 3.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WELL traded about 3.97M shares per day. A total of 472.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.14M. Shares short for WELL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.73M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 14.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Dividends & Splits

WELL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.44, up from 2.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43. The current Payout Ratio is 540.50% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Welltower Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.95B and the low estimate is $5.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.