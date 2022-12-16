Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) closed the day trading at $16.95 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $16.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2335035 shares were traded. ONEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $11 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Thaler Bjorn B sold 200 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,400 led to the insider holds 19,834 shares of the business.

Mango Lisa A sold 4,102 shares of ONEM for $68,019 on Nov 21. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 88,385 shares after completing the transaction at $16.58 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Thaler Bjorn B, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 761 shares for $16.70 each. As a result, the insider received 12,709 and left with 20,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONEM has reached a high of $18.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONEM traded about 3.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONEM traded about 2.88M shares per day. A total of 195.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ONEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.75M with a Short Ratio of 11.84M, compared to 7.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.89. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$2.14.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $272.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $282.51M to a low estimate of $267M. As of the current estimate, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.72M, an estimated increase of 117.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.47M, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $117.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.91M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.32M, up 71.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.