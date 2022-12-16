Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

The closing price of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) was $137.38 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $136.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2998118 shares were traded. FANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FANG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 918.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $143.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $159.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $159 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 6,000 shares for $160.00 per share. The transaction valued at 960,000 led to the insider holds 61,334 shares of the business.

Stice Travis D. sold 30,000 shares of FANG for $4,500,303 on May 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 428,497 shares after completing the transaction at $150.01 per share. On May 27, another insider, Dick Teresa L., who serves as the CAO, Exec. VP, Assist. Sec. of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $152.22 each. As a result, the insider received 380,544 and left with 57,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diamondback’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has reached a high of $167.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.87.

Shares Statistics:

FANG traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 3.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FANG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.32M with a Short Ratio of 12.27M, compared to 7.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.55, FANG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.98 and a low estimate of $3.76, while EPS last year was $2.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.96, with high estimates of $7.65 and low estimates of $5.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.47 and $23.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.18. EPS for the following year is $24.07, with 29 analysts recommending between $32.4 and $17.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.8B, up 40.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $7.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.