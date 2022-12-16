Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Fortis Inc. (FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) closed the day trading at $40.77 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $41.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854475 shares were traded. FTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.42.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTS has reached a high of $51.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTS traded about 886.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTS traded about 541.76k shares per day. A total of 479.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.31M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.51% stake in the company. Shares short for FTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 15.25M, compared to 5.75M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

FTS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.26, up from 1.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.60. The current Payout Ratio is 79.20% for FTS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.49B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.19B and the low estimate is $7.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.