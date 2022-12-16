Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) closed the day trading at $0.55 up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0022 from its previous closing price. On the day, 474307 shares were traded. TMQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5357.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sanders Elaine sold 25,000 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 1,652,362 shares of the business.

Sanders Elaine sold 1,000 shares of TMQ for $680 on Sep 12. The VP and CFO now owns 1,603,564 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Sanders Elaine, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 29,000 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 19,720 and left with 1,604,564 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMQ has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7887.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMQ traded about 232.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMQ traded about 352.61k shares per day. A total of 145.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.86M. Insiders hold about 20.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.83% stake in the company. Shares short for TMQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 260.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 142.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.12.