UEC (Uranium Energy Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed at $3.23 in the last session, down -3.00% from day before closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8802683 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 248.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 92.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8430, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0196.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UEC traded on average about 8.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 365.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.38M with a Short Ratio of 40.17M, compared to 46.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.40% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78.39M and the low estimate is $78.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 191.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.