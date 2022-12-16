Update from SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG): A steady trajectory

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed the day trading at $35.69 down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $36.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 892044 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $30 from $35 previously.

On December 06, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Underperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $43 to $34.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when BURTON EDWIN T III sold 3,476 shares for $81.40 per share. The transaction valued at 282,946 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HATKOFF CRAIG M sold 3,560 shares of SLG for $275,224 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 3,616 shares after completing the transaction at $77.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $85.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLG traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLG traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 63.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 6.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.43% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Dividends & Splits

SLG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.25, up from 3.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.84.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $176.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.73M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $150.11M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.17M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.85M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.18M, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.34M and the low estimate is $615M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.