Update from The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO): A steady trajectory

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) closed the day trading at $324.10 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $324.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500010 shares were traded. COO stock price reached its highest trading level at $327.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $319.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $375 from $345 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $400 to $295.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when PETERSMEYER GARY S sold 300 shares for $410.55 per share. The transaction valued at 123,165 led to the insider holds 1,872 shares of the business.

Lindell Jody S sold 700 shares of COO for $294,728 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 13,543 shares after completing the transaction at $421.04 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, WEISS ROBERT S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,039 shares for $415.24 each. As a result, the insider received 5,414,368 and left with 63,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COO has reached a high of $430.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $244.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 288.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 327.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COO traded about 351.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COO traded about 434.28k shares per day. A total of 49.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.07M. Shares short for COO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Dividends & Splits

COO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.06, up from 0.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.02. The current Payout Ratio is 0.30% for COO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 24, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.18 and a low estimate of $3.05, while EPS last year was $3.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3, with high estimates of $3.14 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.85 and $12.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.8. EPS for the following year is $13.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $13.3 and $12.66.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $841.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $852.67M to a low estimate of $831M. As of the current estimate, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $759.1M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.