WES (Western Midstream Partners LP): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $26.53 in the prior trading day, Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) closed at $25.98, down -2.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472339 shares were traded. WES stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares for $25.25 per share. The transaction valued at 252,500,000 led to the insider holds 190,281,578 shares of the business.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares of WES for $252,500,000 on Jul 21. The 10% Owner now owns 190,281,578 shares after completing the transaction at $25.25 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Bourne Robert W., who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,250 and bolstered with 34,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WES has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 977.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 919.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 388.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 7.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WES’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.24, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.41. The current Payout Ratio is 60.10% for WES, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $3.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.88B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.