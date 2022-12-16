What shareholders can do to beat the market with Baker Hughes Company (BKR) stock

As of close of business last night, Baker Hughes Company’s stock clocked out at $29.04, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $28.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5957524 shares were traded. BKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 352.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when BORRAS MARIA C sold 54,000 shares for $29.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,588,680 led to the insider holds 20,474 shares of the business.

BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares of BKR for $284,715 on Nov 30. The EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip now owns 74,474 shares after completing the transaction at $29.02 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Qasem Rami, who serves as the EVP, Digital Solutions of the company, sold 72,000 shares for $31.21 each. As a result, the insider received 2,247,120 and left with 32,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKR has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKR traded 8.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.00B. Shares short for BKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.58M with a Short Ratio of 18.52M, compared to 28.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, BKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.04.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $6.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.18B to a low estimate of $6B. As of the current estimate, Baker Hughes Company’s year-ago sales were $5.52B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.57B, an increase of 20.40% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.36B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.54B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.13B and the low estimate is $24.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.