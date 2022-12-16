What shareholders can do to beat the market with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock

In the latest session, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) closed at $110.87 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $110.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4199701 shares were traded. MPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $119.

On June 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $135.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Aydt Timothy J sold 7,477 shares for $126.54 per share. The transaction valued at 946,116 led to the insider holds 16,762 shares of the business.

Lyon Shawn M sold 12,053 shares of MPC for $1,466,211 on Nov 18. The SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC now owns 14,660 shares after completing the transaction at $121.65 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Hennigan Michael J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 80,149 shares for $118.73 each. As a result, the insider received 9,516,091 and left with 248,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has reached a high of $127.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MPC has traded an average of 4.06M shares per day and 4.66M over the past ten days. A total of 491.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MPC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.3M with a Short Ratio of 15.23M, compared to 16.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MPC is 3.00, from 2.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for MPC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.77 and a low estimate of $5.05, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.67, with high estimates of $8.11 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.41 and $16.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.34. EPS for the following year is $12.64, with 15 analysts recommending between $20.47 and $7.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $206.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.93B, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.04B and the low estimate is $94.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.