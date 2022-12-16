What shareholders can do to beat the market with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) stock

In the latest session, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) closed at $54.16 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $54.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900524 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.80.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares for $48.75 per share. The transaction valued at 195,000 led to the insider holds 162,129 shares of the business.

Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares of SEAS for $216,680 on Sep 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 166,129 shares after completing the transaction at $54.17 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Finazzo Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 8,950 shares for $55.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,086 and bolstered with 72,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $76.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEAS has traded an average of 844.89K shares per day and 627.13k over the past ten days. A total of 67.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Shares short for SEAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.33 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $577.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $590.3M to a low estimate of $563M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $521.21M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.61M, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $388.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.