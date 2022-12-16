Which analyst expects Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) closed at $21.81 down -5.09% from its previous closing price of $22.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 479962 shares were traded. MAXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAXN has traded an average of 632.69K shares per day and 350.83k over the past ten days. A total of 40.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 49.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.36 and a low estimate of -$1.83, while EPS last year was -$1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.92 and -$6.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.73 and -$4.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $783.28M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.