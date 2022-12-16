Which analyst expects Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) closed at $15.89 down -0.38% from its previous closing price of $15.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 420163 shares were traded. SPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 240.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Schueler Michael A sold 3,882 shares for $16.29 per share. The transaction valued at 63,238 led to the insider holds 47,773 shares of the business.

Brinkworth Douglas sold 12,500 shares of SPH for $200,375 on Nov 22. The SVP-Prod.Sup,Purch.&Log.s now owns 164,113 shares after completing the transaction at $16.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suburban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPH has reached a high of $17.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPH has traded an average of 216.09K shares per day and 336.37k over the past ten days. A total of 61.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.30M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 805.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 769.32k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SPH is 1.30, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.96. The current Payout Ratio is 59.60% for SPH, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $219.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $219.69M to a low estimate of $219.69M. As of the current estimate, Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $208.24M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.38M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.38M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.