A correction may be in store for Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares?

As of close of business last night, Cazoo Group Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.13, down -36.59% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3263057 shares were traded. CZOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2101 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CZOO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on August 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $2.33 from $0.49 previously.

On June 08, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $1.50.

On May 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on May 25, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZOO has reached a high of $6.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0702.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CZOO traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 759.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 519.18M. Insiders hold about 7.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CZOO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.5M with a Short Ratio of 9.39M, compared to 8.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $834.26M, up 92.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.