A correction may be in store for Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares?

In the latest session, Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) closed at $9.98 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $10.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4317140 shares were traded. ICVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Icosavax Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 17.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Holtzman Douglas sold 19,648 shares for $11.14 per share. The transaction valued at 218,963 led to the insider holds 2,792 shares of the business.

Bekiroglu Elizabeth sold 1,813 shares of ICVX for $8,835 on Sep 08. The General Counsel & Corp. Sec. now owns 108,929 shares after completing the transaction at $4.87 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Russo Thomas Joseph, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 495 shares for $6.70 each. As a result, the insider received 3,318 and left with 48,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 150.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICVX has reached a high of $25.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICVX has traded an average of 869.20K shares per day and 5.42M over the past ten days. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.77M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ICVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 557.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is -$2.09, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.8M, down -86.00% from the average estimate.