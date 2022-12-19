A glimpse at MorphoSys AG’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) closed at $3.67 down -8.02% from its previous closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168019 shares were traded. MOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MorphoSys AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOR has reached a high of $9.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6031, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2824.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOR has traded an average of 93.17K shares per day and 305.03k over the past ten days. A total of 136.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.19M. Shares short for MOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 123.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 169.02k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.04 and -$3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$2.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $67.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77.72M to a low estimate of $57.52M. As of the current estimate, MorphoSys AG’s year-ago sales were $46.55M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.01M, an increase of 80.20% over than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.01M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $177.14M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.06M and the low estimate is $309.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.