A glimpse at Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed at $38.44 down -3.68% from its previous closing price of $39.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1578452 shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when REINHARDT MAX sold 1,380 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 80,040 led to the insider holds 31,378 shares of the business.

WINSTON ROY sold 476 shares of PCRX for $26,513 on Aug 03. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 44,992 shares after completing the transaction at $55.70 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, SLONIN JONATHAN, who serves as the Chief Clinical Officer of the company, sold 308 shares for $55.70 each. As a result, the insider received 17,156 and left with 37,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pacira’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $82.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCRX has traded an average of 442.14K shares per day and 820.61k over the past ten days. A total of 45.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Shares short for PCRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 5.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.74% and a Short% of Float of 16.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $168.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $177.4M to a low estimate of $165M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.38M, an estimated increase of 29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.04M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.98M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $696.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $682.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.53M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $887.9M and the low estimate is $703.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.