A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

After finishing at $4.25 in the prior trading day, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) closed at $3.87, down -8.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788125 shares were traded. ROVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5.50 previously.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.50.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on July 07, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Wickers Charles sold 10,893 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 49,018 led to the insider holds 40,108 shares of the business.

EASTERLY AARON sold 30,117 shares of ROVR for $135,526 on Dec 09. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 3,297,247 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, TURNER BRENTON R., who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 19,421 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 87,394 and left with 1,080,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROVR has reached a high of $11.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4457, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5995.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 528.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 441.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.04M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROVR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 6.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.84M, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.5M and the low estimate is $204.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.