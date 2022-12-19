An average trading volume for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) closed at $0.30 in the last session, down -3.82% from day before closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 338270815 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3382 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MULN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Michery David sold 750,000 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 297,375 led to the insider holds 15,843,789 shares of the business.

POPA CALIN sold 50,000 shares of MULN for $33,500 on Sep 08. The Pres. Mullen Automotive now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, NOVOA IGNACIO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,675 and bolstered with 183,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9880.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MULN traded on average about 181.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 229.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.44B. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 60.25M with a Short Ratio of 175.58M, compared to 50.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.