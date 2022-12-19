An investigation into Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $2.60 in the prior trading day, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed at $2.49, down -4.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3857114 shares were traded. HUMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $10 previously.

On October 29, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On September 24, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 24, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Niklason Laura E sold 93,426 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 245,710 led to the insider holds 18,230,274 shares of the business.

Ayabudge LLC sold 93,426 shares of HUMA for $245,710 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 18,230,274 shares after completing the transaction at $2.63 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Dougan Brady W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 93,426 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider received 245,710 and left with 18,230,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humacyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 157.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $9.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4247.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 335.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 744.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.37M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 7.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26M, up 49.60% from the average estimate.