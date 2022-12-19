An investigation into NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $1.09 in the prior trading day, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) closed at $1.15, up 5.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772134 shares were traded. NRXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRXP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Javitt Jonathan C sold 400,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 400,000 led to the insider holds 12,899,997 shares of the business.

Javitt Daniel C. sold 8,441 shares of NRXP for $12,700 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 9,634,793 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Javitt Daniel C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,730 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 20,651 and left with 9,643,234 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRXP has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0099, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1808.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 324.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 376.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.79M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NRXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.