An overall feel about Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Loop Media Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.06, up 6.69% from its previous closing price of $5.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1420555 shares were traded. LPTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Cassidy Bruce A. Sr. bought 460,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,300,000 led to the insider holds 2,914,373 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTV has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPTV traded 57.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 272.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.05M and the low estimate is $67.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 118.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.