Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC): Selected Notes

The closing price of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) was $0.50 for the day, up 1.88% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0092 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613545 shares were traded. UIHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5891 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4992.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UIHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.50.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when HUDSON SHERRILL W sold 35,000 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 18,200 led to the insider holds 158,403 shares of the business.

MARTZ BRAD bought 5,000 shares of UIHC for $2,689 on Dec 13. The President & CFO now owns 90,923 shares after completing the transaction at $0.54 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, HOOD III WILLIAM H., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,202 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,607 and bolstered with 766,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIHC has reached a high of $4.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4591.

Shares Statistics:

UIHC traded an average of 124.33K shares per day over the past three months and 273.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.40M. Insiders hold about 55.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UIHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 126.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 162.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, UIHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 48.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 56.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.55 and -$3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.44M to a low estimate of $118.44M. As of the current estimate, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $153.27M, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.52M, a decrease of -22.40% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.52M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $589.76M, down -24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.06M and the low estimate is $374.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.