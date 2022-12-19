Are Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) closed at $1.59 up 8.90% from its previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568051 shares were traded. GAME stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

For a deeper understanding of Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, GAME has reached a high of $3.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0135.

For the past three months, GAME has traded an average of 158.62K shares per day and 842.61k over the past ten days. A total of 15.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.77M. Insiders hold about 13.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GAME as of Oct 13, 2022 were 141.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 105.42k on Sep 14, 2022.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.75.

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.9M to a low estimate of $9.48M. As of the current estimate, Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.76M, an estimated decrease of -13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.76M, a decrease of -14.70% less than the figure of -$13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.76M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.22M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.7M and the low estimate is $40.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.