Are Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.08, down -7.95% from its previous closing price of $14.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5374297 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FATE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on October 10, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Dulac Edward J III sold 5,135 shares for $29.81 per share. The transaction valued at 153,051 led to the insider holds 136,801 shares of the business.

Wolchko J Scott sold 6,246 shares of FATE for $200,356 on Jul 22. The President and CEO now owns 431,546 shares after completing the transaction at $32.08 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Wolchko J Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $32.88 each. As a result, the insider received 986,361 and left with 431,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $66.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FATE traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Shares short for FATE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.78M with a Short Ratio of 21.22M, compared to 20.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.45% and a Short% of Float of 30.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.96, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3 and -$3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.33. EPS for the following year is -$3.84, with 21 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.85M, up 20.10% from the average estimate.