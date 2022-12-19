As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, iBio Inc. (IBIO) offers stability

The closing price of iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) was $0.39 for the day, down -14.11% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0638 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857476 shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4722 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 29, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On January 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On June 26, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.55.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on June 26, 2020, with a $2.55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Lutz Robert Matthew sold 24,625 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 8,510 led to the insider holds 207,375 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $17.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0342.

Shares Statistics:

IBIO traded an average of 288.80K shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 489.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 386.4k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.75 and a low estimate of -$1.96, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.8 and -$7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.4. EPS for the following year is -$4.87, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$7.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, iBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $500k, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $800k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 229.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.