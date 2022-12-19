As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Xperi Inc. (XPER) offers stability

Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) closed the day trading at $9.12 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1474720 shares were traded. XPER stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPER, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 06, 2022, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Top Pick rating and target price of $30.

On August 02, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 02, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Durr Laura sold 5,000 shares for $15.61 per share. The transaction valued at 78,052 led to the insider holds 36,773 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPER has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPER traded about 400.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPER traded about 391.82k shares per day. A total of 42.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.02M.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $542.95M and the low estimate is $531.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.