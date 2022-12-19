BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) was $2.28 for the day, up 49.02% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25905894 shares were traded. BYSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BYSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $38 previously.

On December 02, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYSI has reached a high of $5.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3985.

Shares Statistics:

BYSI traded an average of 206.41K shares per day over the past three months and 3.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.14M. Insiders hold about 40.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$2.49.