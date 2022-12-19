BSGM (BioSig Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.43, up 2.38% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506289 shares were traded. BSGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4646 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4020.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BSGM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Sieckhaus John bought 5,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

LONDONER KENNETH L bought 29,700 shares of BSGM for $24,299 on Sep 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,896,820 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, LONDONER KENNETH L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 22,766 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,073 and bolstered with 1,867,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 101.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4799, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7979.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BSGM traded 407.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 807.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.67M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BSGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 1.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $140k. It ranges from a high estimate of $140k to a low estimate of $130k. As of the current estimate, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $360k, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $610k, an increase of 7,525.00% over than the figure of -$61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $770k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441k, up 74.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.15M and the low estimate is $1.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 523.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.