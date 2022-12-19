Considering Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $67.17 in the prior trading day, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) closed at $62.80, down -6.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530433 shares were traded. ITGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.85.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on May 14, 2020, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Dziedzic Joseph W bought 4,000 shares for $61.95 per share. The transaction valued at 247,790 led to the insider holds 122,378 shares of the business.

BAILEY PAMELA G sold 7,018 shares of ITGR for $519,746 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 49,544 shares after completing the transaction at $74.06 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Bolt Jennifer M, who serves as the EVP, Global Operations & ESG of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $71.16 each. As a result, the insider received 71,160 and left with 22,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITGR has reached a high of $88.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 236.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 242.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Shares short for ITGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 745.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 627.12k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.55, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.82 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $354.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $361.4M to a low estimate of $347M. As of the current estimate, Integer Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $313.01M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $330M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.