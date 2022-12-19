Considering Minim Inc. (MINM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) closed at $0.21 in the last session, up 21.96% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0383 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28433039 shares were traded. MINM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1820.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MINM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on August 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MINM has reached a high of $1.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4309.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MINM traded on average about 488.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MINM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 315.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 251.36k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.5M to a low estimate of $15.5M. As of the current estimate, Minim Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.4M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.5M, an increase of 67.00% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MINM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.42M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66M and the low estimate is $66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.