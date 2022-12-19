Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) closed the day trading at $2.35 down -5.24% from the previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2000230 shares were traded. GOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $7.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4457.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOL traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOL traded about 1.87M shares per day. A total of 197.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.85M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 5.1M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$2.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.88 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $898.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $919.94M to a low estimate of $876.11M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $523.26M, an estimated increase of 71.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $839.11M, an increase of 36.00% less than the figure of $71.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $928.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $763.01M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 108.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.