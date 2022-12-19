I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE).

After finishing at $4.07 in the prior trading day, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) closed at $4.09, up 0.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664698 shares were traded. BLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

On September 01, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Cohen Amir sold 7,963 shares for $4.55 per share. The transaction valued at 36,232 led to the insider holds 138,728 shares of the business.

Keene Brandon A. sold 29,103 shares of BLDE for $139,504 on Nov 18. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 318,589 shares after completing the transaction at $4.79 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Cohen Amir, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,659 shares for $3.91 each. As a result, the insider received 6,483 and left with 59,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDE has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4101, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8123.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 392.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 303.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193M and the low estimate is $133M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.