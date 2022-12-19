I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Blend Labs Inc. (BLND).

The price of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) closed at $1.43 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3901563 shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Ghamsari Nima sold 766,092 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 963,820 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Ghamsari Nima sold 175,772 shares of BLND for $218,608 on Dec 09. The Head of Blend now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Ghamsari Nima, who serves as the Head of Blend of the company, sold 970,874 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,077,670 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $10.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2541.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLND traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.34M with a Short Ratio of 13.89M, compared to 13.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $51.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.8M to a low estimate of $45.79M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.31M, an estimated decrease of -40.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.88M, a decrease of -39.60% over than the figure of -$40.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.5M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $229.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.8M and the low estimate is $161.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.