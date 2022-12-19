I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX).

The price of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) closed at $1.89 in the last session, down -4.06% from day before closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847529 shares were traded. IMMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.90 and its Current Ratio is at 26.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Rachman Ilya M bought 5,200 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,225 led to the insider holds 907,700 shares of the business.

Morris Gabriel S bought 5,200 shares of IMMX for $4,888 on Nov 14. The CFO now owns 81,316 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Senn Sean, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 550 and left with 899,800 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMX has reached a high of $8.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1821, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8412.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMMX traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.23M. Insiders hold about 13.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 61.68k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.