In What Direction Will Insteel Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:IIIN) Stock Goes From Here?

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) closed the day trading at $24.51 down -4.33% from the previous closing price of $25.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668663 shares were traded. IIIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IIIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Jafroodi Scot R sold 750 shares for $43.64 per share. The transaction valued at 32,730 led to the insider holds 37,046 shares of the business.

Jafroodi Scot R sold 500 shares of IIIN for $21,770 on Jun 06. The VP and Chief Acct. Officer now owns 37,796 shares after completing the transaction at $43.54 per share. On May 18, another insider, Wagner Richard, who serves as the Senior Vice President & COO of the company, sold 10,576 shares for $42.58 each. As a result, the insider received 450,326 and left with 36,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Insteel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIIN has reached a high of $44.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IIIN traded about 133.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IIIN traded about 234.8k shares per day. A total of 19.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.50M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IIIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 897.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 691.82k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

IIIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.46. The current Payout Ratio is 1.90% for IIIN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $744.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $769.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.83M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $811.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.92M and the low estimate is $811.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.