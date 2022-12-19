In What Direction Will Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFLY) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) was $0.57 for the day, down -18.07% from the previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1258 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855070 shares were traded. LFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5702.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LFLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Martin Samuel James Louis sold 1,210 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 881 led to the insider holds 337,540 shares of the business.

Krishnaswamy Suresh sold 11,173 shares of LFLY for $8,131 on Oct 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 196,784 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Cotter David, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 512 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 373 and left with 36,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leafly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7610, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5355.

Shares Statistics:

LFLY traded an average of 570.05K shares per day over the past three months and 386.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.41M. Insiders hold about 24.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LFLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 910.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 897.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.04M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.93M and the low estimate is $55.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.