In What Direction Will The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Goes From Here?

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) closed the day trading at $0.88 down -4.53% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0418 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512265 shares were traded. TOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8560.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TOI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Kaushal Mohit sold 15,994 shares for $2.13 per share. The transaction valued at 34,083 led to the insider holds 25,534 shares of the business.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 365,321 shares of TOI for $851,198 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 13,362,873 shares after completing the transaction at $2.33 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Havencrest Healthcare Partners, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 61,281 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider received 182,617 and left with 13,728,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has reached a high of $12.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9031, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5987.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOI traded about 204.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOI traded about 291.79k shares per day. A total of 72.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.60M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 886.13k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $350.6M and the low estimate is $336M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.