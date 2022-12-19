Invest in AEye Inc. (LIDR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed at $0.79 in the last session, down -0.34% from day before closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5789360 shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8368 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7666.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when HUGHES ANDREW S bought 9,460 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 6,879 led to the insider holds 1,679,124 shares of the business.

HUGHES ANDREW S bought 3,604 shares of LIDR for $2,999 on Nov 17. The Secretary & General Counsel now owns 1,669,664 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, DiBattiste Carol, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,800 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,952 and bolstered with 99,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8983, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7111.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIDR traded on average about 967.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.15M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 5.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $730k. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, AEye Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127k, an estimated increase of 474.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03M, a decrease of -42.90% less than the figure of $474.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.6M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 629.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.