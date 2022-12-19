Invest in SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.48 in the prior trading day, SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) closed at $0.44, down -7.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0346 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3045488 shares were traded. SDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $2.30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 7,800 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares of SDC for $200,700 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 76,822 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6862, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3280.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.99M with a Short Ratio of 25.29M, compared to 23.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.97% and a Short% of Float of 19.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $98.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.15M to a low estimate of $94M. As of the current estimate, SmileDirectClub Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.68M, an estimated decrease of -28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.38M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $488.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $474.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.61M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $485.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $561.91M and the low estimate is $406M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.