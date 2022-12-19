Is Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) closed at $0.20, down -9.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0217 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1748027 shares were traded. RKLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2332 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RKLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

On December 22, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $6.

On September 17, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Blaser Brian J bought 47,060 shares for $4.19 per share. The transaction valued at 197,370 led to the insider holds 22,000 shares of the business.

Nagra Amit sold 5,098 shares of RKLY for $19,882 on Mar 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 473,067 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Karanth Mahesh, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,261 shares for $3.90 each. As a result, the insider received 32,218 and left with 174,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLY has reached a high of $5.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0386.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 921.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.11M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.42M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 9.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.2M, an estimated decrease of -31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.01M, an increase of 108.10% over than the figure of -$31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.9M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 994.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.