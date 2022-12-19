Is this a Prime Time To acquire Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) stock

The price of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) closed at $4.96 in the last session, down -2.17% from day before closing price of $5.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1698159 shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARQQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arqit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 85.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $26.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2430, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7751.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARQQ traded on average about 506.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 458.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.90M. Insiders hold about 76.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 845.78k with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 796.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124M and the low estimate is $102.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 281.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.