Is this a Prime Time To acquire Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock

After finishing at $27.91 in the prior trading day, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $27.62, down -1.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21689424 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 287.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $35 from $53 previously.

On October 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.

On October 26, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on October 26, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares for $29.33 per share. The transaction valued at 58,660 led to the insider holds 1,152,491 shares of the business.

Donato Craig sold 6,776 shares of RBLX for $215,463 on Nov 23. The Chief Business Officer now owns 1,154,491 shares after completing the transaction at $31.80 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Baszucki David, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $31.85 each. As a result, the insider received 3,185,335 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $108.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 17.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 597.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 473.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.01M with a Short Ratio of 28.07M, compared to 36.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $686.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $702M to a low estimate of $590.69M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $637.83M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $849.92M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $945M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $694.79M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.