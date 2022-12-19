It’s a good day to be an Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.16, down -11.38% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0205 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742182 shares were traded. RUBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1596.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RUBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Appelhans Dannielle sold 5,737 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,590 led to the insider holds 6,763 shares of the business.

Epstein David R bought 30,000 shares of RUBY for $43,329 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 4,720,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, CAGNONI PABLO J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 6,730 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 44,236 and left with 35,520 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBY has reached a high of $13.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3597.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RUBY traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 566.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 2.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.98.